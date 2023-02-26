Chris Jericho opens up about his ongoing feud with Ricky Starks in AEW.

The Ocho recently chatted with Casey Pratt to hype up next weekend’s Revolution pay-per-view from San Francisco, where he will be battling The Absolute One in singles action. Jericho would tell Pratt that Starks has really excelled in their rivalry together and that ending everything at Revolution was always the longterm goal. Highlights can be found below.

Says Revolution was always the goal for his feud with Ricky Starks:

When we started the Ricky Starks story at the end of December, the idea was always to make it all the way to Revolution. I like to tell long-term stories, and it makes me laugh sometimes when people bag on me for that. It’s like, ‘Well, what’s the rush?’ If it’s too short of a story, people complain. If it’s too long of a story, people complain. What is too long, as long as there’s a beginning, a middle, and an end? It’s like, well, ‘Titanic’ is too long. ‘Saving Private Ryan’ is too long. Well, both those movies are two of the greatest of all time that won multiple awards and are three hours long, and you got to invest in it. If you want to fuck around on your phone or if you want to go to Chipotle in an hour, don’t watch those movies. I think it’s the same with a Chris Jericho storyline.

Believes Starks has excelled during their entire feud:

So yeah, Ricky Starks is a guy that I thought, ‘Wow, he could really use some long-term storyline stuff, working on his character, figure out who he is as a performer.’ Wrestling-wise, he’s got it. He has a real connection with the crowd that I wanted to really expand upon. So, you know, in the ring’s a different story. Outside of the ring, once again, Ricky Starks, let’s build this guy, let’s build him into a bigger star, and not just with this program, let me show him some tricks. More importantly — you can lead the horse to water, but the horse has to drink it, and once the horse drinks it, he knows, ‘Okay, I can go to this pond, and I can use these tricks.’ I think Ricky’s learning that. We had a great segment on Wednesday. I think that he really learned a lot, and I think it’s just been it’s been a great experience and a great story. It’s gonna be a great conclusion, or is it, at Revolution on Sunday.

The matchup between Starks and Jericho was confirmed on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite. Jericho’s full interview with Pratt can be found below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)