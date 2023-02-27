AEW held tapings of their weekly Dark series on Sunday at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

AEW brought in Steph De Lander, formerly known as Persia Pirotta in WWE NXT, for the tapings. She lost to Marina Shafir.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:

Parker Boudreaux defeated Vinny Pacifico

Peter Avalon defeated Dean Alexander. Following the match, Avalon spoke about his match with Chris Jericho coming up.

Julia Hart defeated Zoey Lynn

Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh defeated Oliver Sawyer, Jay Malachi & Jackson Drake. Following the match, Lethal and Jarrett said they will be the next tag team champions.

Juice Robinson defeated Leon Ruffin

Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) defeated The Outrunners

Riho defeated Diamante

Leila Grey defeated Kiera Hogan

Action Andretti defeated Lee Johnson (w/ Cole Karter)

Sonny Kiss (w/ Jeeves Kay and Slim J) defeated Terry Kidd

Iron Savages defeated The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi). Following the match, the Savages said they want to put AEW on their backs

The Renegade Twins defeated Avery Breaux & Mafiosa

Brock Anderson & Brian Pillman Jr. defeated O’Shea Edwards and Moses

Toni Storm defeated Billie Starkz

AR Fox defeated Nick Comoroto

Skye Blue defeated Queen Aminata

Evil Uno defeated Alexander Moss

Marina Shafir defeated Steph De Lander

Zack Clayton defeated Schaff

Top Flight defeated Adrian Alanis and Liam Grey

Brady Booker defeated Serpentico

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Cole Karter (w/ Lee Johnson). Following the bout, Johnson attacked Takeshita until Orange Cassidy made the save to send everyone home happy.