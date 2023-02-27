AEW held tapings of their weekly Dark series on Sunday at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.
AEW brought in Steph De Lander, formerly known as Persia Pirotta in WWE NXT, for the tapings. She lost to Marina Shafir.
Welcome to the AEW Dark Zone, @stephdelander!#AEWDark pic.twitter.com/FeWMa1kdrc
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) February 26, 2023
Here are the spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:
Parker Boudreaux defeated Vinny Pacifico
Peter Avalon defeated Dean Alexander. Following the match, Avalon spoke about his match with Chris Jericho coming up.
Julia Hart defeated Zoey Lynn
Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh defeated Oliver Sawyer, Jay Malachi & Jackson Drake. Following the match, Lethal and Jarrett said they will be the next tag team champions.
Juice Robinson defeated Leon Ruffin
Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) defeated The Outrunners
Riho defeated Diamante
Leila Grey defeated Kiera Hogan
Action Andretti defeated Lee Johnson (w/ Cole Karter)
Sonny Kiss (w/ Jeeves Kay and Slim J) defeated Terry Kidd
Iron Savages defeated The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi). Following the match, the Savages said they want to put AEW on their backs
The Renegade Twins defeated Avery Breaux & Mafiosa
Brock Anderson & Brian Pillman Jr. defeated O’Shea Edwards and Moses
Toni Storm defeated Billie Starkz
AR Fox defeated Nick Comoroto
Skye Blue defeated Queen Aminata
Evil Uno defeated Alexander Moss
Marina Shafir defeated Steph De Lander
Zack Clayton defeated Schaff
Top Flight defeated Adrian Alanis and Liam Grey
Brady Booker defeated Serpentico
Konosuke Takeshita defeated Cole Karter (w/ Lee Johnson). Following the bout, Johnson attacked Takeshita until Orange Cassidy made the save to send everyone home happy.