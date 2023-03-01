Sunday’s Biography: WWE Legends documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts drew 453,000 viewers at 8pm on A&E, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 0.00% from last week’s Biography: WWE Legends season premiere on WWE Hall of Famers the nWo, which drew 495,000 viewers.

The Biography doc on Roberts drew a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, which is down 0.00% from last week’s 0.15 key demo rating for the nWo special. The 0.12 key demo rating represents 157,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 0.00% from the 196,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.15 rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

The Roberts doc ranked #25 on the Cable Top 150 for the night with the 0.12 key demo rating. This is even with last week’s #25 ranking.

The Roberts doc ranked #64 for the night in viewership on cable, tied with MSNBC’s American Voices, which drew a 0.02 key demo rating for the #130 spot on the Cable Top 150. This is down from last week’s #60 rating.

The viewership for Sunday’s episode on Roberts was down from the Biography Season 2 viewership average of 496,000 viewers, and down from the Season 1 viewership average of 736,125 viewers. The Roberts doc key demo rating is down from the Season 2 average of 0.13, and down from the Season 1 average of 0.27.

Sunday’s WWE Rivals episode on WWE Hall of Famers The Undertaker and Mankind (Mick Foley) drew 421,000 viewers. This is down 0.00% from last week’s Rivals season 2 premiere on WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant, which drew 444,000 viewers.

The WWE Rivals episode on Taker vs. Mankind also drew a 0.12 key demo rating, which is down 0.00% from last week’s 0.14 rating for Hogan vs. Andre. This week’s 0.12 key demo rating represents 157,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 0.00% from the 183,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.014 key demo rating drew.

The Taker vs. Mankind doc ranked #23 on the Cable Top 150 for the night with the 0.12 key demo rating. This is up from last week’s #27 ranking.

The Taker vs. Mankind episode ranked #74 for the night in viewership in cable. This is down from last week’s #72 ranking.

The viewership for Sunday’s episode on Taker vs. Mankind was up from the Rivals Season 1 viewership average of 370,222 viewers. The Taker vs. Mankind episode key demo rating is up from the Season 1 average of 0.11.

The NBA game between the Timberwolves and the Warriors on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 this past Sunday with a 0.48 key demo rating, also drawing 1.652 million viewers. Home Town on Home & Garden TV topped the night on cable in viewership with 1.694 million viewers, also drawing a 0.14 key demo rating for the #16 spot on the Cable Top 150.

The ESPN NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC topped the night on network TV with a 0.96 key demo rating, also drawing 3.503 million viewers. 60 Minutes on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with 6.879 million viewers, also drawing a 0.50 key demo rating.

Below is our Viewership Tracker for Season 3 of WWE programming on A&E:

BIOGRAPHY: WWE LEGENDS SEASON 3

Biography: New World Order – 495,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Biography: Jake Roberts – 453,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Biography: Chyna –

WWE RIVALS SEASON 2

Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant – 444,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

The Undertaker vs. Mankind – 421,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

The Rock vs. John Cena –

Biography: WWE Legends, Season 1 Viewership Average: 736,125 viewers per episode for 8 first-run episodes

Biography: WWE Legends, Season 1 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.27 18-49 key demographic rating per episode

Biography: WWE Legends, Season 2 Viewership Average: 496,000 viewers per episode for 9 first-run episodes

Biography: WWE Legends, Season 2 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.13 18-49 key demographic rating per episode

WWE Rivals, Season 1 Viewership Average: 370,222 viewers per episode for 9 first-run episodes

WWE Rivals, Season 1 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.11 18-49 key demographic rating per episode

BIOGRAPHY: WWE LEGENDS SEASON 1

Biography: Steve Austin – 1.062 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Biography: Roddy Piper – 880,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Biography: Randy Savage – 790,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Biography: Booker T – 595,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Biography: Shawn Michaels – 634,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Biography: The Ultimate Warrior – 767,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Biography: Mick Foley – 518,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Biography: Bret Hart – 643,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

BIOGRAPHY: WWE LEGENDS SEASON 2

Biography: The Undertaker – 582,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Biography: Bill Goldberg – 594,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Biography: The Bella Twins – 420,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Biography: Kurt Angle – 406,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Biography: Lex Luger – 586,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Biography: DX – 594,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Biography: Edge – 453,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Biography: Rey Mysterio – 444,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Biography: WrestleMania I – 385,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

WWE RIVALS SEASON 1

Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels – 368,000 viewers with a 0.10 key demo rating

The Undertaker vs. Kane – 390,000 viewers with a 0.11 key demo rating

Steve Austin vs. The Rock – 423,000 viewers with a 0.15 key demo rating

Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle – 361,000 viewers with a 0.09 key demo rating

WWE vs. WCW – 488,000 viewers with a 0.15 key demo rating

Triple H vs. Mick Foley – 431,000 viewers with a 0.13 key demo rating

Edge vs. John Cena – 304,000 viewers with a 0.08 key demo rating

Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero – 316,000 viewers with a 0.09 key demo rating

Stephanie McMahon vs. Brie Bella – 251,000 viewers with a 0.05 key demo rating

