Jungle Boy Jack Perry is now a bad guy in AEW and former company star Joey Janela is having a hard time processing it.

The Bad Boy took to Twitter to call Perry out for abandoning ‘Tarzan Boy,’ the theme song he’s been using since AEW launched back in 2019. Janela says Perry has thrown away one of his best contributions he made to him. He also responds to a fan regarding Perry’s appearance on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Jacks been wearing that jacket for years it’s his dads jacket from the 90s, also fuck you @boy_myth_legend for abandoning my best contribution to your career and the business Baltimora-Tarzan boy! https://t.co/8qfQ69GeXD — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) June 29, 2023

Perry turned heel at last Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view shortly after his loss to NJPW superstar SANADA. The former AEW tag champion attacked his friend, FTW Champion HOOK, and let it be known that he was interested in HOOK’s FTW Championship. HOOK chased Perry away on Dynamite, with their future matchup set to take place at an unknown date.