The Undertaker opens up about his decision to retire pro-wrestling.

The Deadman spoke on this topic during a recent interview with METRO, where he looked back on his final WWE matchup, the critically acclaimed ‘Boneyard Match’ against AJ Styles from WrestleMania 36. The bout was shot cinematically due to the COVID-19 outbreak, one which forced that year’s Showcase of the Immortals to take place from an empty Performance Center in Florida. Taker begins by saying he wasn’t ready to hang them up, but doesn’t want to tarnish the incredible legacy he build up for himself.

In my heart, I wasn’t ready to do it but in my mind I knew I had to. It’s been a difficult transition because if I physically could, I would still be going. But I can’t put on a match the way people expect to see The Undertaker wrestle. There’s no sense in tarnishing the legacy, or cashing in on the equity that I built up.

The Hall of Famer later stated that it was during the shoot for the ‘Boneyard match’ that he realized he had to retire, as his body felt physically shot.

My back is completely locked up, I’ve got pain shooting down my legs. That’s when I knew I was done,” he said. “It was physical, we did some really big stunts, but I shouldn’t have felt the way that I did. It was just that moment of clarity.

The Undertaker recently reunited with Mick Foley to watch their classic Hell in a Cell showdown from King of the Ring 1998. You can check that out here.