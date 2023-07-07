Thunder Rosa shares her thoughts on her recovery from injury.

The former women’s champion, who has been out of action since the fall of 2022, appeared on Busted Open Radio to provide another update on her medical condition. Rosa says that the six-week timeline she’s been given is great news and that she is excited to start working towards a return.

It’s great news. I get to get in the ring. For those who are questioning if I’ve just been taking a big break because I like to do stuff, no, I am getting ready, and I’m excited. Just stay tuned. There’s a lot more stuff, I gotta be on my vlog, in terms of that. So that’s your answer, if you want to go on my vlog and listen and see.

La Mera Mera then tells fans to follow her vlog, as it will provide further details about her recovery process and how back problems are common amongst people who live in the United States.

I have graphics and everything explaining the injury, you can see it. When he said the pathology’s still there, that means I still have the injury, I just don’t have any pain. So I’m living, and thousands and millions of people probably in the United States live with back pain and back problems, and I’m one of them.

