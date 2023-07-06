AEW superstar Thunder Rosa has been out of action since the fall of 2022 due to a lingering back injury, one that was bad enough she had to relinquish the women’s championship in the middle of her run. On the latest episode of Rosa’s blog AEW physician Doc Sampson gave an update on her condition.

It’s been a long process. Looking at the most recent MRIs and all the conservative stuff we’ve done in the past, you’re progressing well right now. You still have all the pathology in your lower back, L4 and L5, with our progression going into pushing it to the limit, but taking it sequentially, going week to week to week, we push a little more, if we hit a roadblock, we back it up a step. Over the next four to six weeks, we see how it’s going. So far, you’ve been progressing very well, pain-free. If we continue to do that, we know where we stand, get you stronger, get you ring ready, as long as you don’t have that pain, we’re good.

Sampson later adds that six weeks is a good goal point to look at for a return, but reiterates that stopping her from getting worse is the primary goal.

We still have to protect your back. The pathology has not gone away, it’s just a matter of we’re treating it so it helps you improve yet also protects you from worse things. I would say [six weeks] is a good goal point to go to. Six weeks and see how we go with that.

Back in June Rosa did an interview saying that she was pain free, but still had a ways to go in terms of recovery. You can read that interview here, or check out her latest vlog below.

