Ring of Honor TV 7/6/23

From the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada with Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman, & Nigel McGuinness on commentary!

Match #1. Komander vs. Gringo Loco

Crowd is split to start this one. Loco handstands out of an around the world flying head scissors but Komander catches him with a spinning back kick. Komander charges and Loco sends him into the turnbuckle with a reverse powerbomb. Open hand chops by Loco but Komander responds with a double jump arm drag. Inverted Shell Shock by Loco gets two. Double jump wheelbarrow arm drag by Komander and a corkscrew plancha to the floor! Loco gets rolled back into the ring and Komander gets caught going up top. Both men on the top rope now as Loco hits the C4 off the top rope. Pop-up powerbomb by Loco is countered into a cutter by Komander. Both men are on the outside now and Loco powerbombs Komaner on the guard rail! Loco on the middle rope and hits a double jump twisting cutter for a two count. Loco gets caught going up top himself and Komander hits an enziguiri into a double jump hurricanrana off the top. Loco rolls to the floor but Komander follows with a double jump twisting moonsault! Loco gets rolled back inside and Komander crushes him with a double jump twisting Phoenix Splash for the win.

Winner: Komander

Rating; ***. If this is your type of wrestling, you’ll love this match. Holy s spots for the sake of spots, here.

Match #2. Christopher Daniels vs. Daniel Garcia

Wrist locks to start and a shoulder block by Garcia. Daniels fights back with a pair of big body slams and a back elbow. Daniels looks for the STO but Garcia counters with an arm drag and a modified STF in the center of the ring. Daniels gets to the ropes but Garcia shifts the attack to the leg and knee. Garcia now hits the ropes and Daniels catches him with a Blue Thunder Bomb. Clotheslines by Daniels and a big back body drop. Flying forearm in the corner and an Iconoclasm out of the corner. Two count. Both men trade about thirty forearms until Garcia comes back with a big boot and Daniels returns with the STO. Angel’s Wings by Daniels but Garcia rolls to the floor! Daniels follows Garcia to the floor but Garcia kicks the bottom rope in his face as he attempts to get back inside the ring. Single underhook facebuster on the knee by Garcia and this one is over.

Winner: Daniel Garcia

Rating: **1/2. Slow, deliberate pace with wrestling that made sense.

Match #3. Gates of Agony vs. Darius Martin & Action Andretti

Tilt a whirl head scissors and a bottom rope assisted twisting splash by Andretti to Kaun for two. Quick kicking combination and a double dropkick to Toa and one for Kaun. Suicide dive by Andretti but Kaun gets him in mid-air and spins him around almost into a powerslam on the guard rail! Gates of Agony in control now, putting the boots to Andretti in their corner. Andretti with a back elbow and a hot tag to Martin. Thrust kick, clothesline, and a bottom rope bulldog finally brings Toa down. HUGE pop-up Samoan drop by Toa and Kaun is in. Middle rope assisted backstabber, held in place, and a huge splash by Toa. Two count. Andretti tries a suicide dive but Toa catches him, and Martin hits a suicide dive on both of them. Suplex by Martin and a springboard 450 by the now-legal Andretti but Kaun gets the knees up and a two count. Toa pulls Martin off the apron and it’s just a fight at this point. Roll up by Andretti gets two. Spanish Fly by Martin but Nana gets on the apron and the ref misses the pin. Springboard Disaster Kick by Andretti. Andretti tries another springboard but gets caught by Toa and Kaun and they Open the Gates and get the win .

Winners: Gates of Agony

Rating: **1/2. Nice tag match here, Gates of Agony are getting more and more comfortable as a team.