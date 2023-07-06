Tuesday’s taped Independence Day edition of WWE NXT drew 508,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is down 18.32% from last week’s 622,000 viewers for the Gold Rush Week 2 episode.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.13 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 23.52% last week’s 0.17 rating in the key demo. The 0.13 rating represents 166,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 24.54% from the 220,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.17 key demo rating represented.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the lowest total audience ever for an episode on the USA Network, only ahead of the Syfy preemption on February 8, 2022, which drew 400,000 viewers as the go-home show for the Vengeance Day Syfy show the following week. However, this week’s 0.13 key demo rating was far from the record low key demo rating for USA Network airings, which was a 0.10 rating for the May 10, 2022 post-Spring Breakin’ episode. This was the third-lowest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with four other episodes. Tuesday’s NXT viewership and key demo rating were both below the 2022 average. This week’s NXT viewership was down 18.32% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 23.52% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was down 14.33% from the episode that aired one year ago in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 8.33% from the show that aired one year ago. The 2022 episode was the Great American Bash special.

Tuesday’s taped edition of NXT aired from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with full spoilers and the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Blair Davenport vs. Roxanne Perez, Mustafa Ali vs. Tyler Bate, Kelani Jordan vs. Tatum Paxley, Lyra Valkyria vs. Jacy Jayne, Von Wagner vs. Javier Bernal, The Dyad vs. The Creed Brothers in a Losers Leave NXT Match, and Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp in the inaugural NXT Underground Match, and a promo by Bron Breakker, which ended up being the show-closing overrun segment.

Below is our 2023 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 3 Episode: 653,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 17 Episode: 600,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 607,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 587,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 7 Episode: 562,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Vengeance Day episode)

February 14 Episode: 640,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 21 Episode: 589,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 28 Episode: 555,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 624,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Roadblock episode)

March 14 Episode: 590,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Roadblock episode)

March 21 Episode: 550,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 28 Episode: 620,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

April 4 Episode: 555,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Stand & Deliver episode)

April 11 Episode: 528,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 18 Episode: 565,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 25 Episode: 647,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Spring Breakin’ episode)

May 2 Episode: 568,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 9 Episode: 601,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 16 Episode: 564,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 23 Episode: 578,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 30 Episode: 607,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Battleground episode)

June 6 Episode: 615,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 13 Episode: 581,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 20 Episode: 773,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Gold Rush Week 1 episode)

June 27 Episode: 622,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Gold Rush Week 2 episode)

July 4 Episode: 508,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Independence Day episode)

July 11 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 623,461 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.14 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.