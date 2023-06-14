Thunder Rosa provides another update on her health.

The former women’s champion appeared on NBC Chicago to discuss a ton of different topics, including her thoughts on the launch of AEW Collision and how her back has been feeling. Rosa reveals that she is pain free for the first time in a while, but that she still has a hard path ahead of her to return to the ring.

It’s going pretty well. Things are going as they’re supposed to go. I am super happy that I’ve been pain-free. That was the most important part. I think it took forever. I think everybody’s expecting me to give them news, but I am working out every day, trying to get back into the ring as soon as possible, and if it’s possible. That’s what I’m trying to do.

Rosa adds that with the start of AEW Collision a new chapter has potentially opened up for her career and she is excited to see where it goes following an injury that has kept her on the sidelines for almost a year.

I’m just open for anything that can happen in my career. I’ve always said after the injury that I suffered and reflecting on everything that has happened in the last nine, almost ten months, I’m really open for anything. I’ve discovered many facets of my career, such as being a commentator, such as being a radio host, a singer, a vlogger, always creating something new. For professional wrestling, I don’t think [it] will be any different. I will be happy no matter what happens for my career. I think it is important to live in the moment and now with Collision and with this opportunity that AEW has given to many people I can mention that will be there, Miro, FTR, MJF, and all others, I think it’s gonna be a lot of fun. It’s gonna be different, and we’re all excited to see new beginnings and new starts on a new show.

