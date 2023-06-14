Lio Rush is returning to IMPACT.

The Man of the Hour last competed under the IMPACT banner at the Multiverse United event with NJPW, where he had a standout matchup against KUSHIDA. Now the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion will be competing at the promotion’s Summer Sizzler event on Friday June 23rd from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.

BREAKING: After his incredible match against KUSHIDA at #MultiverseUnited, @IamLioRush returns to IMPACT at #SummerSizzler in Atlanta on June 23! Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/IQZ1hLHgOr pic.twitter.com/t670vOaK71 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 13, 2023

IMPACT and NJPW are gearing up for Multiverse United 2 later this summer, which will feature top NJPW superstar Hiroshi Tanahashi.