Former WWE NXT and MLW talent EJ Nduka is reportedly under contract to AEW.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that The Judge signed with AEW after debuting for the company on the January 28 Dark tapings, where he lost to Konosuke Takeshita.

Nduka has not been in the ring since then, but he was seen in Los Angeles at some of the WrestleMania Week happenings. Word is that Nduka has been under some sort of AEW contract for quite a while.

Nduka had interest from WWE, as well as companies in Mexico and Japan. AEW was immediately interested in signing Nduka upon his debut. Regarding the WWE interest, it was noted that when former Senior Vice President of Talent Operations & Strategy James Kimball was fired back in February due to a reported HR violation, that a lot of the possible hires he was looking at were not followed up on.

There’s no word yet on when Nduka will return to the ring for AEW, but as seen in the Instagram post below, he recently filmed his fourth movie and he is focused on doing more acting work.

