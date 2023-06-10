NJPW legend Hiroshi Tanahashi has been announced for the upcoming “Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls” pay-per-view from Impact Wrestling and NJPW.

There’s no word yet on who Tanahashi will face that night. He defeated Mike Bailey in the main event of the “Multiverse United: Only the Strong Survive” event on March 30 during WrestleMania 39 Weekend.

Impact and NJPW’s “Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls” event will take place on Sunday, August 20 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10am ET via 2300arena.com.

Impact and NJPW will be announcing more wrestlers and matches soon.

BREAKING: The legendary @tanahashi1_100 will be at #MultiverseUnited2 on August 20 in the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. Tickets go on-sale on Friday, June 16. @njpwglobal pic.twitter.com/xNupsFj2dy — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 10, 2023

