AEW superstar Britt Baker took to Twitter earlier today to hype her return to action on tonight’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. The Role Model writes, “How is it that I’ve been out of the ring for 4 months and I’m still the face of the division? Don’t miss my return TONIGHT at 8pm on TNT.”

Baker had been out of action for several months with a leg injury. She did compete on the ALL OUT pay per view in a Tooth and Nail match against Big Swole, but the bout was filmed as a cinematic as a way to protect Baker, since she wasn’t fully cleared at the time.

Full lineup for tonight’s show is below.

* Orange Cassidy vs. 10 of The Dark Order

* Chris Jericho vs. Isiah Kassidy

* Ricky Starks vs. Darby Allin

* Britt Baker will be in action

* Cody Rhodes responds to the recent challenge from AEW TNT Champion Brodie Lee

* AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR will defend against SCU

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley faces opponent of Eddie Kingston’s choosing in a non-title match