Last night’s AEW Grand Slam Rampage featured Sting and Darby Allin defeating the House of Black in tag team action, a wild affair that saw the Stinger get saved by and old friend/rival, the Great Muta.

At one point Muta spit his signature green mist in the face of Buddy Matthews, which led him bumping Julia Hart off the apron and through a table. Unfortunately for Hart, she overshot the bump and landed directly on the pavement. Many fans took to Twitter wondering if she was okay as the fall looked pretty gruesome.

Brody King took to Twitter to comment on the spot and alert House of Black fans that Hart is doing just fine. Hart herself confirms this with her own tweet, adding that her spooky hat is okay as well. Check out the spot, and the exchange, below.

😱 The Great MUTA @muto_keiji is here at #AEWRampage Grand Slam! One of @Sting’s greatest rivals of all time has appeared – but where do his loyalties lie? It’s #AEWRampage Grand Slam on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/nQRZmsfgUu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 24, 2022

I just want everyone to know that @TheJuliaHart’s Hat made it out safely. Thank you for your concerns. — Big Bad Brody King (@Brodyxking) September 24, 2022