Bruce Prichard discussed on a recent edition of Something to Wrestle about the WWE In Your House 12: It’s Time PPV event.

During it, Prichard explained why WWE’s attempt to buy AAA did not work out:

“We were trying to buy AAA. One day we need to do a whole AAA experience. This was after their heyday. When they were in their heyday with Konnan, Eddie (Guerrero), Art (Barr), La Parka and all those guys, the original AAA crew that they had, it was insane. But once you get into it, and once you get into their business, working with them was an absolute nightmare.”

