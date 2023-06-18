Pro wrestling legend Brutus “The Barber” Beefcase recently appeared on Going Ringside with The Local Station to discuss a wide range of topics, including his involvement in the latest season of the hit VICE series, Dark Side of the Ring.

Brutus begins by revealing that the creators of the show are interested in potentially doing an episode on his career.

There’s a special coming up on VICE called Dark Side of the Ring. Me and my wife Missy did an extensive part of that episode (about Marty Jannetty) that’s gonna air and I think they liked it so much, they’re thinking about doing one of me… We’ll see, we’ll see.

Shifting subjects, Brutus discusses his unfortunate spree of getting fired during his time in WCW, but how Hulk Hogan constantly got him hired back for more money. He adds that Bischoff hated him but did whatever Hogan wanted.

Well, (Hulk) Hogan was supposedly running things (in WCW) but it was because of Eric Bischoff. Oh, he hated me. Fired me three times. Yeah, yeah. But it was good because every time he fired me, Hogan got me hired back and got me a raise. So he actually did me a favor. Couple times anyway. But the last time I got fired and that was it. Then WCW went down the sh*t pipe.

The former WWE tag champion was inducted into the company’s Hall of Fame in 2019. You can check out his full interview here.

