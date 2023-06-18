CM Punk is back again and the pro-wrestling world is riding that momentum.

IMPACT Wrestling recently released a new playlist on their company Youtube channel that shows some of the Second City Saint’s most controversial/brutal showdowns during his brief time in TNA. This description reads, “Revisit some of CM Punk’s early days in TNA as he teams with Raven and Julio Dinero in The Gathering, battles hardcore legends like Terry Funk and Shane Douglas and more.”

If fans won’t to see current day Punk in action they should tune in to last night’s premiere of AEW Collision, where he and FTR reigned supreme in the show’s first-ever main event. Punk also immediately addressed the drama he had with the Young Bucks in his first promo back since the events of All Out 2022. You can read about that here.

The full IMPACT playlist can be found below.