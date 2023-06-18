Ricochet discusses a potential Will Ospray appearance at WWE Money In The Bank.

The former U.S. Champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview on the My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast, where he commented on how this year’s MITB show is in London, a hop and a skip away from where the NJPW superstar resides permanently. Ricochet also addresses the beef between Ospreay and Seth Rollins from years ago.

I don’t necessarily think Will is just going to show up at the O2, and honestly, Seth has a lot to worry about on this side. He doesn’t need to really think about outside interference. As cute and cheeky as it is, Seth has a lot more to worry about on his plate right now than a Forbidden Door match.

The high-flier thinks Rollins has enough to worry about, but promises that if Ospreay does show up to MITB he’ll greet him with a vicious slap.

Obviously, to have the two worlds, there is a lot going into it that would make that a big match. I don’t want to take away from that, but at the same time, Will, I’ll smack you in the face too. Shut up.

