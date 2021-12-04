AEW superstar Bryan Danielson recently spoke with TV Insider to hype his world title match with Adam Page at Winter Is Coming, where the American Dragon spoke about a number of different topics, including his thoughts on how WWE reacted when AEW began, and what his goals are for 2022. Highlights from the interview are below.

Thinks WWE overreacted when AEW started:

I don’t ever focus on if something didn’t happen that already happened. But I think this is a natural reaction to what has gone on. What we do know is people who were paid regular contracts will not have them anymore. For WWE, I think there was an overreaction when AEW started. Even when Ring of Honor got real hot with Cody and the Young Bucks. WWE felt they needed to sign up all the talent. They realized, “our business is fine.” AEW is catching up. They’ve done incredible for a company that has been around for less than three years. WWE is still making a billion dollars, so they don’t need to hoard all these talents.

Thinks the independent circuit getting bigger can lead to a healthier industry:

The Young Bucks, I give a lot of credit to their YouTube show, which brought a lot of people to independent wrestling. There is the same chance again where independent wrestling can become bigger. If independent shows can draw bigger names and people, we just have a healthier industry. Although, the hard part is the lost guaranteed jobs. Corporate America baffles me oftentimes.

What goals he has in 2022: