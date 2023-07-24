Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray talked about one match that he’s looking forward to seeing at WWE SummerSlam next Saturday night.

That match is Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler. He thinks it has the potential to be similar to matches from the Universal Wrestling Federation and the Union of Professional Wrestling Force International, which were precursors to MMA.

“Ronda did a great job on the microphone last night generating some heat and I thought Shayna stepped up to the plate also,” he said. “I enjoyed the banter between the two and I’m looking forward to this match at SummerSlam. Both of these ladies have an aggressive style. We could get a UWF or UWFI kind of match out of Shayna and Ronda with that WWE sports entertainment factor put into it.”

