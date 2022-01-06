Former ROH owner Cary Silkin was in attendance for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite TBS premiere from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

Silkin took to Twitter on Wednesday and thanked AEW President Tony Khan, noting that this was the first time they met.

“Thank you @TonyKhan It was a pleasure meeting you I appreciate your hospitality tonight!! @JeffreyBJones #Aew,” Silkin wrote along with a photo of he and Khan.

Silkin also posted photos with Matt Hardy, Chris Jericho, Jay Lethal, Jerry Lynn, Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, Anthony Ogogo, Sammy Guevara, Serena Deeb, Bryan Danielson and Frankie Kazarian.

Silkin bought ROH from the founder in 2004 and owned the company until selling it to Sinclair Broadcasting in 2011. He has continued to have at least some involvement with the company since then, as an ROH Ambassador, and appeared at the Final Battle pay-per-view in December.

You can see Silkin’s tweets from Dynamite below:

