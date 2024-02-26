Chad Gable wants to keep stealing the show.

The WWE star spoke about his goal during a recent interview with TV Insider. The question was how does Gable feel about the Road To WrestleMania 40, which this year takes place in Philadelphia. This is what his response was:

I’m looking forward to it. I want to continue that trend of being on the show and stealing it. Plus it’s in Philadelphia, so I’m hoping for some interaction over there.

He later gets asked about navigating the ups and downs of a WWE wrestler, something he refers to as going through the “peaks and valleys.”

We went through peaks and valleys. I learned a long time ago that this business will have peaks and valleys. I learned to embrace the best times but use the worst times as a motivating factor. Shorty G was about embracing what is given and showing them you’re going to do your absolute best with what you’re given. I put everything into it and here we are. I’m absolutely happy and comfortable now. To be able to do the matches I’ve been able to do with.

While no confirmed, Gable is rumored to have a rematch with GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40.