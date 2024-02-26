As noted last year, former UFC and WWE superstar Ronda Rousey penned a new biography entitled, “Our Fight,” which shares her personal journey from her rise to the top of the MMA world, her crashing fall, and her emergence as a pro-wrestler. The Baddest Woman on the Planet’s latest tour dates indicate that she will be at this year’s WrestleCon in Philadelphia, which takes place on WrestleMania 40 weekend. Check out all the updated dates below.

4/2 – Barnes & Noble in NYC at 5 PM.

4/3 at An Unlikely Story in Plainview, MA at 7 PM.

4/4 at R.J. Julia Booksellers in Middletown, CT at 5 PM.

4/6 at Wrestlecon in Philadelphia from 9 AM – 2 PM EST

4/7 at Thurber House in Columbus, Ohio at 12 PM EST.

4/8 at Magers and Quinn Bookstore in Minneapolis at 7 PM

4/11 at Book Soup in West Hollywood, CA at 6 PM Pacific.

4/12 at Barnes & Noble in Las Vegas at 6 PM.

4/19 at Warwick’s Bookstore in La Jolla, CA at 7 PM.