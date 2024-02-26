An update on a lawsuit that involves AEW and WWE.

The two companies are facing a lawsuit from Anthony Duane Wilson. Wilson claims that both companies have used his creative works without his permission, including wrestling gimmicks, names, slogans, and likeness. He alleges that WWE, its contractors, and employees have infringed on his intellectual property multiple times.

Wilson also claims that he had plans to start his own promotion and had discussions with members of the Bullet Club to join him. However, he alleges that they stole his plans and cut him out without giving him credit or the portion of the company he believes he’s entitled to as the creator. He also stated that this situation has caused him market, product, personal, and financial damages. He alleges that both AEW and WWE continue to use his works without crediting him or paying for them, and that all of this was done to maliciously derail his career.

Wilson is seeking $250,000,000 in damages and the return of all his intellectual property. He filed the lawsuit initially in August 2023, but it was dismissed in December 2023 due to neither defendant being served within 90 days of the lawsuit being filed. However, he re-filed the lawsuit, and this time, both AEW and WWE were served.

AEW had this response when they requested a jury trial: