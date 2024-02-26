AEW is once again partnering up with Joe Hand Promotions.

The company issued a press release today announcing that thank to their collaboration with Joe Hand Promotions AEW Revolution will play in select theaters, bars, and restaurants across the nation. Full details, including a look at the latest Revolution card, can be found below.

“AEW: Revolution” PPV Available in Select Bar and Restaurants This Sunday, March 3

Feb. 26, 2024 – AEW and Joe Hand Promotions will bring All Elite Wrestling’s “AEW: Revolution” pay-per-view event to select bars and restaurants across North America this Sunday, March 3. Starting at 6:30 p.m. ET, fans can tune into the “Zero Hour.” The pay-per-view event will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

To locate a participating establishment, fans in North America can check the Joe Hand Promotions website HERE.

The card for “AEW: Revolution” includes the following match-ups:

• AEW World Tag Team Championship: Sting and Darby Allin (with Ric Flair) (c) vs. The Young Bucks

• AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland

• AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Roderick Strong • AEW Women’s World Championship: “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Deonna Purrazoo • Continental Crown Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Bryan Danielson • AEW TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

• Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita

• FTR vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli

• Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lance Archer

*Card subject to change

“We are excited to work alongside AEW to offer fans another top-notch viewing option for the Revolution pay-per-view,” said Joe Hand, Jr., President of Joe Hand Promotions. “Watch parties bring together passionate supporters to celebrate the action and camaraderie. Fans can catch the event at select Dave & Buster’s, select Tom’s Watch Bar locations and other establishments for an unforgettable experience.”