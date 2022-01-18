SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair recently spoke with M. Skye of TV Source Magazine and tearfully provided her motivation for her journey in pro wrestling when asked what keeps her going.

Flair commented on how her life changed and put her on the current path she’s on when her brother Reid Flair passed away at the age of 25 on March 29, 2013.

“I constantly surprise myself. That’s really it,” she said. “Sometimes I drive down the road, and I look at my life, and I’m like, how the hell did I get here? I hadn’t found my purpose or passion yet in my twenties. When my brother passed away, my life changed and put me on the path to where I am today. If I can go this far, how much further can I go?”

Flair continued and commented on how she’s dedicated various moments to Reid. She says she has no regrets.

“When I won the Diva’s Title, I feel like that was for him. Now I just think to myself that he would never believe what I’ve become. I’m the most decorated woman in sports-entertainment history, and he never saw a second of it. This was his dream,” Flair said. She added, “Are there things I would do differently? Yeah, probably, but regrets, no. I’m here now. I’m where I am.”

Flair is scheduled to compete in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match later this month, noting that she plans to win and pick her challenger for WrestleMania 38, rumored to be Sasha Banks or Bayley. She will face Naomi in a non-title Championship Contender’s match on SmackDown this week.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.