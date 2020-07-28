Charlotte Flair Surgery Update, New Report on Flair’s WWE Status and Time Off

Charlotte Flair reportedly underwent surgery to fix a lingering implant issue on Saturday, July 25, according to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT.

While there’s no word yet on when Flair will be back in action, word is that surgery went “great.” It was noted that there is no chance Flair is cleared in time for the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view on August 23.

As noted, it was recently reported that Flair was working on a potential TV project. It was originally reported that this may be a reality TV show of some kind, but it was later noted by Ryan Satin that Flair had been in talks with a major network for some sort of scripted TV show.

While Flair is currently “mulling over a few TV roles” she has been offered, word is that her priority is pro wrestling for the time being. Flair is said to be interested in TV work, but the ring remains her top priority. Many in WWE expect Flair to be the next WWE Superstar to crossover into the mainstream world.

It was reported last month that Flair’s time away from WWE may depend on her TV work, and that is still the case. It was noted that Flair’s original intention was to take a break from the ring until late in the year, possibly until the build for the 2021 Royal Rumble season.

Flair has been away from WWE TV since the brawl with Nia Jax during the June 22 RAW episode.

