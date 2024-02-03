In an exclusive for WrestlingNews.co, Steve Fall spoke with Chelsea Green, where she discussed a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:
Piper Niven being her tag team partner:
“I knew the dynamic of Piper and I moving forward was going to be something fun. I didn’t know how we were going to make it work. I didn’t know what this dichotomy of our characters was going to end up being, but I knew we were going to make it work because on a personal level, we like each other. We met in 2015 or 16. We lived together in Japan. We wrestled for Stardom. So now, I mean, what a full circle moment for both of us to be on WWE TV on RAW and being tag partners. We just never thought that that could have happened, but I really think that we mesh so well.”
Her goals for WrestleMania:
“Now that they’re with the Kabuki Warriors, I’m gonna throw it out there that this could be the perfect little reunion because when Piper and I lived together, we were wrestling in Japan. We were wrestling Kairi. We weren’t wrestling Asuka, but we were wrestling the next best thing, IYO. So I feel like that could be a perfect callback to everything we’ve ever gone through in this wrestling world. I’m not gonna say that I want a singles match because right now in my career, I don’t know if that’s the type of wrestler I am. I am deep in this tag team division and I’m proud of it. I feel like I’ve really, really helped build this tag division this year, so I kind of want to see that through.”