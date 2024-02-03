In an exclusive for WrestlingNews.co, Steve Fall spoke with Chelsea Green, where she discussed a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Piper Niven being her tag team partner:

“I knew the dynamic of Piper and I moving forward was going to be something fun. I didn’t know how we were going to make it work. I didn’t know what this dichotomy of our characters was going to end up being, but I knew we were going to make it work because on a personal level, we like each other. We met in 2015 or 16. We lived together in Japan. We wrestled for Stardom. So now, I mean, what a full circle moment for both of us to be on WWE TV on RAW and being tag partners. We just never thought that that could have happened, but I really think that we mesh so well.”

Her goals for WrestleMania: