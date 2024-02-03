The WWE SmackDown episode on Friday night, Corey Graves and Wade Barrett were officially announced as the new commentary team.
This decision was made as Michael Cole returned to Raw, and Pat McAfee joined him on the January 29 episode. Following the episode, Graves shared his thoughts on social media.
I haven’t been that nervous in years.
A new role. A new mountain. A new challenge.
There will be bumps in the road. There is plenty of room for improvement.
But, as a lifelong fan, it is an honor.
I will do my best to do right by you.#SmackDown
— Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) February 3, 2024