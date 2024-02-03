Thunder Rosa, who had to give up the AEW Women’s Championship in August 2022 because of a back injury, recently made her comeback in the ring in December.

In the most recent AEW rankings, she was positioned as the second-ranked wrestler, just behind Deonna Purrazzo.

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Rosa talked about her position in the rankings.

“It’s interesting to come back and try to earn my stripes again. When you leave with an injury, you have an expectation that you’re going to go back to the top and try to defend the title that you never lost. Now I have to, it’s not what I deserve, I have to earn it, right? It is what it is. I’m waiting out there; I’ve been waiting in the shadows for a while. I’ve been very patient. I’m not here to play games. I’m a prize fighter. I’m not here to just get TV time and look pretty, I love doing that, don’t get me wrong, but I want the prizes. I want to be on top. I will continue to work extremely hard to earn my place in the rankings and that’s what I’m doing. People can say otherwise, I don’t care. I’m here for what I have earned, what I have worked (for).”

(H/T to Fightful for the quotes)