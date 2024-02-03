On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

On which is easier to get over – babyface or heel:

“Well, I think it’s easier to get over as a heel. To be quite honest with you. It’s probably harder to stay over as a heel. Because when you get over as a heel, you’re turning babyface. You know what I mean? The act of Jeff Jarrett was everybody goes, Oh, he saw it. Yeah, because it was a really good heel. Like you never liked him. You know what? That mean? He was really good at his job. If the heel gets over nine times out of 10, They turn him babyface. If that’s what we DX was, Right? So we’re such heels that it begins to be cool. You know what I mean? It’s at all, you know, that was the timing to have that era and everything. But yeah, I do believe we can call her Fady from now on. Just to fake it. “

On whether he liked being a babyface or heel more:

“So it’s much funner to be a bad guy. It’s just for me. It is just much more funner to be sneaky and be and then be chicken crap. You know what I mean? Just really, really turn it on and then be afraid when the guy starts coming back like there’s some to that bold and brash guy that wants to do a search going back. Gunther is great at it. Gunther is great at being a big bully that then sells like, you know what I mean? Like, Stop hitting me. And it’s just great to watch, so anyway, I like being a heel.”

