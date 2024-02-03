WWE is touting a faceoff between The Rock and Roman Reigns next Thursday ahead of their expected WrestleMania 40 match. WWE issued the following:

THE ROCK & ROMAN REIGNS SET FOR ICONIC FACEOFF AT FREE FAN & MEDIA EVENT LIVE FROM T-MOBILE ARENA IN LAS VEGAS THIS THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8 AT 4P PT

STAMFORD, Conn., February 3, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Roman Reigns will face off at an open-to-the-public fan and media event – WrestleMania XL Kickoff – live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this Thursday, February 8 at 4 p.m. PT. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. PT.

This non-ticketed event, delivered by Pizza Hut, is free for all to attend.

Fans and media will hear from both The Rock and Roman Reigns, as well as WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. Onsite interview opportunities for media will immediately follow the event with both participants, Cody Rhodes, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley.

Building on the anticipation for the already-record-breaking WrestleMania XL, Thursday’s event will be hosted by Monday Night Raw commentators Michael Cole and Pat McAfee, and stream live on WWE social and digital channels as well as Peacock.

VIP experiences for WrestleMania XL Kickoff through exclusive partner On Location are available for purchase at https://onlocationexp.com/wrestlemaniaxlkickoff.

WrestleMania XL takes place across two nights on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 at 7 p.m. ET live from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and stream live on Peacock in the U.S.

