Chris Bey is a member of Bullet Club thanks to Jay White, so the former X-Division Champion has some thoughts on the Switchblade leaving NJPW.

Bey spoke about White during a recent interview on The Mark Hoke Show, where he gave his thoughts on Hikuleo defeating White in a loser leaves town match, and what that could mean for the future of the faction. He also hints that White could potentially end up in IMPACT, WWE, or AEW. Highlights from the interview are below.

Recalls White bringing him into The Bullet Club:

The day would come in 2021 when Jay White would extend this offer and make me an official member of Bullet Club, and I would get my own real Bullet Club t-shirt. It was crazy and surreal. I remember asking Jay White after he gave me the t-shirt and we made it official, ‘this is real, right? You guys aren’t going to beat me up in a couple of weeks and kick me out?’ ‘No, this is 100% real.’

His thoughts on White losing a loser leaves town match in NJPW:

Jay White, he just lost a loser leaves Japan match against Hikuleo, the traitor of Bullet Club, where does Jay White land? That’s what we have to figure out. Does he come back to IMPACT Wrestling so we can reunite Bey Blade and the JBC, the Jay and Bey Connection. Does he join our brothers, the Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows) in WWE, does he go to AEW, does he stay free and use the Forbidden Door, the ForBEYden Door and go all over the world? The only way to find that out is by following Jay White. I thank him so much for making me part of Bullet Club.

