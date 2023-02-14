Credit: WrestlingEpicenter.com
Kamille Inaugural Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame Women’s Wrestler of the Year
Kailey Married pro wrestler Thom Latimer but before she entered pro wrestling Kailey’s name was Kailey Farmer and she grew up in Durham, North Carolina. Kailey attended Northern Durham High School and excelled in softball. This eventually led to a NCAA Division I scholarship to Campbell University. As a multi-sport athlete, she also won NPC Daytona Beach Classic Bodybuilding Championship (2020).
In 2022 Pro Wrestling Illustrated ranked Kamille No. 23 of the top 150 female wrestlers in the PWI Women’s 150 in 2022. On January 27, 2023, the NWA recognized that Kamille held NWA Women’s title for a record 600 consecutive days; this joins the ranks of such greats as Mildred Burke, June Byers, Debbie Combs, and Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame Inductee Jazz.
The Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame was founded in 2022 with the intention to preserve the history of women’s wrestling. This includes amateur and professional.
