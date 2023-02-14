Credit: WrestlingEpicenter.com

Kamille Inaugural Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame Women’s Wrestler of the Year

The Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame (WWHOF) www. womenswrestlinghalloffame.com will be awarding current NWA Women’s Champion Kamille (Kailey Dawn Latimer) with the Inaugural WWHOF Women’s Wrestler of the Year Award https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=Bd_BHb-cJEQ The award will be presented by co-founder and ECW original Angel Orsini of the Pitbull’s Mad Dogs of War on March 18, 2023 at Icon’s of Wrestling at the ECW Arena in Philadelphia, PA. She is coming on behalf of Josh Baker’s Excitement South Entertainment. Later that evening she will be having a title defense for Battleground Championship Wrestling against Vita Von Starr.

Kailey Married pro wrestler Thom Latimer but before she entered pro wrestling Kailey’s name was Kailey Farmer and she grew up in Durham, North Carolina. Kailey attended Northern Durham High School and excelled in softball. This eventually led to a NCAA Division I scholarship to Campbell University. As a multi-sport athlete, she also won NPC Daytona Beach Classic Bodybuilding Championship (2020).

In 2022 Pro Wrestling Illustrated ranked Kamille No. 23 of the top 150 female wrestlers in the PWI Women’s 150 in 2022. On January 27, 2023, the NWA recognized that Kamille held NWA Women’s title for a record 600 consecutive days; this joins the ranks of such greats as Mildred Burke, June Byers, Debbie Combs, and Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame Inductee Jazz.

Others who the women’s wrestling hall of fame will be honoring are https:// womenswrestlinghalloffame.com/ wwhof-awards will be Broadcaster of the year Velvet Skye, Most Improved Wrestler Jordynne Grace, Historian of the year Tom Burke , Journalist of the year Jamie Hemmings, Courage Award NPC Legend Dawn Whitham, and the TV/ Film Award Laurene Landon from the pro wrestling film “All the Marbles.” The awards were created to help honor and educate people who are associated with women’s wrestling.

The Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame was founded in 2022 with the intention to preserve the history of women’s wrestling. This includes amateur and professional.

