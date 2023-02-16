AEW superstar and former world champion Chris Jericho has filed for a new trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The Ocho filed to trademark “JERI-SHOW,” which was the tag team name he used with Paul Wight (Big Show) during their run together in WWE. The filing was made on February 13th, and could possibly indicate that the duo will be reuniting under the AEW banner.

Full details can be found below.