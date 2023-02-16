AEW superstar and former world champion Chris Jericho has filed for a new trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
The Ocho filed to trademark “JERI-SHOW,” which was the tag team name he used with Paul Wight (Big Show) during their run together in WWE. The filing was made on February 13th, and could possibly indicate that the duo will be reuniting under the AEW banner.
Full details can be found below.
Mark For: JERI-SHOW trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainers; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainers; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainers; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.