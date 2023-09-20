Claudio Castagnoli speaks about Bryan Danielson retiring in the near future.

The ROH World Champion spoke about his fellow Blackpool Combat Club member during an interview with Baby Huey of In The Kliq on 1077 The Bone. Claudio addresses the American Dragon’s recent comments about hanging up his boots after another year as a competitor, adding that he has earned the right to end his career on his own terms after having such a prestigious career.

I’m close with Bryan. We talk a lot, just about wrestling, but life in general. Bryan had an absolute Miracle career. As you know, people counted him out so many times, and he came back from things that normal people probably wouldn’t. So, for him to call it on his own terms and end his career whenever he wants to, I think that’s very important to him, and he deserves that. So, whenever he decides that enough is enough, he will do so, but I also think you have to very much pay attention to how he worded it.

