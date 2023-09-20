Veteran WWE Superstar Sheamus is set to have his WWE contract expire next year.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Sheamus’ WWE contract will be expiring some time in the first half of 2024.

It was implied by a source that Sheamus may see his deal come up around the time Drew McIntyre’s WWE contract would have expired, which was during WrestleMania 40 season until McIntyre had time added to his deal to keep him around through WrestleMania season. This could mean that Sheamus’ contract will expire before WrestleMania but that has not been confirmed, and it remains to be seen if WWE has added any time to the deal.

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will also see her deal come up next year.

WWE signed many wrestlers to new five-year deals in 2019, but even several that were negotiated after that period are also set to expire in 2024, or at the end of the year.

It was also reiterated how next year is set to be a big year for the industry as several top talents will see their contracts expire. The word was that 2024 is shaping up to be one of the biggest potential free agent years in wrestling history.

Sheamus will turn 46 in January while approaching potential free agency. The Celtic Warrior has been wrestling since mid-2002, and signed a WWE developmental deal to work FCW in mid-2007. He made it to WWE TV by squashing a local enhancement talent on the June 30, 2009 ECW episode. Sheamus quickly made a name for himself and is a three-time WWE Champion, a one-time World Heavyweight Champion, a three-time WWE United States Champion, a four-time RAW Tag Team Champion, a one-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion, and a one-time FCW Florida Heavyweight Champion. WWE’s 2009 Breakout Star of 2009 won the King of The Ring tournament in 2010, won the 2012 Royal Rumble Match, and captured Money In the Bank in 2015.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.