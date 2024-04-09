“The City of Brotherly Love” got an exclusive dose of “The Best in the World” on Monday night.

After CM Punk’s brief appearance on the WWE Raw After WrestleMania XL show at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. on Monday night, where he interfered and cost Drew McIntyre the win in the four-way WWE World Heavyweight Championship eliminator main event of the show, leading to “Main Event” Jey Uso earning the next shot at new title-holder Damian Priest.

Following the conclusion of the televised broadcast on the USA Network at 11/10c on Monday night, the action continued inside the Wells Fargo Center, as Punk appeared in a brief post-show segment in the ring with the leader of the “YEET!” movement.

Once the 4/8 Raw went off the air, Punk addressed the live Philly crowd, telling them he would send them home happy. Uso, who was still in the ring following his main event victory, noted he wanted to autograph his shoes and throw them into the crowd.

Punk spoke about how he used to live in Philadelphia, and how the city means a lot to him. He addressed there being over 20,000 fans in the building and said it was evidence that the city of Philly clearly loves pro wrestling. He gave Paul Heyman a shout-out and thanked Philly for welcoming him with open arms.

“The Second City Saint” then finished up the post-show promo by assuring the Philly crowd that the next time they see him, he will have his wrestling boots on. He and Uso then signed Uso’s shoes and threw them into the crowd to wrap up the annual Raw After WrestleMania show.

WWE has released footage of the post-show segment with CM Punk on their official YouTube channel, which you can check out via the video player embedded below.