CM Punk is still living in the moment.

The Second City Saint shocked the world when he returned to WWE at Survivor Series a couple of weeks ago, followed by his first appearance on Raw in over ten years on November 27th. Speaking of his Raw promo, WWE’s social media team shared a video of the moment on Instagram, which prompted Punk to respond. He writes:

Spiritually still living in this moment, Saturdays moment, and looking forward to Friday.

Punk is not scheduled to appear on tonight’s Raw, but is scheduled for this Friday’s Tribute To The Troops edition of SmackDown. You can check out his response to the post below.