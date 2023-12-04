TKO President Mark Shapiro recently spoke about WWE and the media rights to its flagship program Raw during the UBS Global Media And Communication Conference. Shapiro begins by discussing Raw’s run with USA coming to an end and how there is plenty of time for the show to find a new home.

We’re in conversations on Raw. Our deal with USA is not up until October of next year. We have time. We have time to be flexible, we have time to be creative. We have time to develop different solution models depending on what the player may be. We could go before the NBA if the price is right or after the NBA is somebody is left at the alter. Our job is to maximize the rights value of Raw.

Later in the conference Shapiro spoke about the WWE Network being on Peacock and how that deal expires in 2026. He talks potentially pairing the WWE Network up with FUC Fight Pass.

WWE Network, the deal with NBC is up in March 2026. We could take it to market all by itself or we could package it with UFC since it’s similar content.

As of this writing Raw is the only WWE program that doesn’t have a new home for the next media cycle. SmackDown will be returning to USA and NXT will begin airing on The CW. Stay tuned.

