There was one specific moment when “The Final Boss” realized just who “The American Nightmare” is as a player.

That’s how Cody Rhodes sees things.

During a recent SI Media Podcast interview with Jimmy Traina, the WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion was asked if there was one moment that stood out to him while he and Seth “Freakin'” Rollins were on the road to WrestleMania XL in their rivalry with The Rock and Roman Reigns.

It was on the March 8, 2024 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

“There was a moment, in the ring, live, happening in real time where Seth and I came down through the people to confront the Tribal Chief and Final Boss,” Rhodes began. “I got a big kick out of seeing them see us. I’ve given a lot of respect to The Rock, and will certainly continue to do so, but I think he didn’t know who I was as a player.”

He continued, “I think in the moment, he saw, ‘Geez, they’re all doing the WOAH. He’s signing autographs on the way down here.’ It’s a different type of individual than perhaps he maybe saw a picture online or one clip. We base so much off GIFs and social media. That moment, right before I slapped him, and I brought that slap, that moment was a nice moment amongst myself and Seth and our place in all this.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.