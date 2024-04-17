The numbers for this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw show have arrived.

Wrestle Nomics is reporting that the Monday, April 15, 2024 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada drew 1.807 million viewers on the USA Network.

By comparison, the Raw After WrestleMania XL show the previous week on April 8, 2024 drew 2.362 million viewers.

This week’s show on 4/15 also drew a 0.61 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, which is also down from the 4/8 show, which pulled a 0.83 rating in the key 18-49 year old demo.

WWE Monday Night Raw did finish first on cable, beating the WNBA Draft, which drew 2.446 million viewers and a 0.58 demo rating.

The 4/15 Raw featured a main event of Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, the announcement that Rhea Ripley was vacating her WWE Women’s World Championship due to injury, the introduction of WWE World Tag-Team Championship belts by Paul “Triple H” Levesque and more.