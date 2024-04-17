– A screen shot image that JD McDonagh shared on social media regarding limited comp tickets being available for the WWE U.K. Tour is widespread, and WWE is expecting large crowds at the overseas shows.

– Some internal memos within WWE indicate that Dominik Mysterio will be pulled from the WWE European Tour. In his place will likely be Ricochet.

– As we recently reported, there are no plans within WWE on the creative front for Drew Gulak. Gulak was written out of WWE NXT story lines and the No Quarter Catch Crew on last week’s show following the Ronda Rousey drawstring controversy.

– More matches are still expected to be added to the AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view scheduled for this weekend. Some could come on tonight’s PPV go-home episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. It is unclear how many more matches are set to be added.

– Regarding reports of The Motor City Machine Guns duo of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin being AEW-bound after wrapping up business with TNA Wrestling, it is said that there had been creative pitches internally for the veteran team in recent weeks, as well as people pushing for the company to sign them. There has not been any talks about negotiations with WWE.

(H/T: Fightful Select)