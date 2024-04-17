This week’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up is in the can.
Prior to this week’s episode of WWE NXT on USA Network show from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. on Tuesday night, WWE taped matches for this week’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up.
Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com, are complete taping results from the show.
WWE NXT LEVEL UP SPOILERS (Taped On 4/16 For 4/19)* Blake Howard and Byron Saxton were on commentary.
* Riley Osborne defeated Kale Dixon via Shooting Star Press.
* Karmen Petrovic defeated Wren Sinclair with a grounded spinning roundhouse kick.
* Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeated Javier Bernal and Drake Morreaux with the Collision Course.
* Jaida Parker defeated Carlee Bright with Kendall Grey via running hip attack to a seated Carlee.
* After the WWE NXT show went off the air, Carmelo Hayes got up to chants of “Thank you, ‘Melo!” He flipped the crowd off and left to the back.