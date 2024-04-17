Matt Cardona is on the sidelines.

“The Indy God” has unfortunately suffered a torn pectoral that will require him to undergo surgery.

On Tuesday evening, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful was first to report the news that Cardona suffered a torn pec that will require an operation.

Cardona last wrestled at the Joey Janela’s Spring Break annual show as part of GCW: The Collective during WrestleMania XL Week in Philadelphia, PA., where he defeated Blue Kane.

Right now there is no specified timetable regarding how long Cardona will be out of action.

We will keep you posted.