Rhea Ripley didn’t headbutt just anybody on Monday night.

As seen during this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, after vacating her WWE Women’s World Championship, Ripley headbutted a security guard that held her back from attacking the woman responsible for her being forced to do so, Liv Morgan.

The identity of the security guard that “Mami” laid out on the April 15 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw was none other than independent pro wrestler and Crossfit athlete ‘The Mainz Event’ Steven Mainz.

Mainz has appeared for WWE in the past as a medic during an LWO segment on the August 11, 2023 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.