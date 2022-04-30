WWE superstar Cody Rhodes was the latest guest on the After The Bell podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including the divide between WWE and AEW fans and how The American Nightmare feels like he’s added to that tribalism. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

“Well, the biggest thing is everything centers around the baby. It’s not about you. Wrestlers and everyone involved in our business, we’re all probably somewhat selfish. We want something. We want to be the best. We want to be the most entertaining. We want to be attached to these memories, whatever it may be. So upon her being born, it became more about less wanting it for me and more about wanting it for the whole unit. I thought a million things, but one of the things I thought of is I need to make a lot of money because I don’t want her to ever want anything. I know, like, you raise them to be good. It’s not about money. Trust me, I totally get it. This is my one child. I’m going to go the complete opposite route, perhaps how my dad did with me. Actually I’m going to go the route he went with my sister, Teil. She’s going to get everything. If I get a fur coat, she’s going to get a fur coat. If I get a Mercedes, she’s going to get a mini Mercedes. It may be wrong parenting, but she’s going to get everything. That’s what’s changed. It’s all about getting this for Liberty.”

Talks his move from WWE to the indies:

“When I left initially and did the big independent run, I’d never really been to the independents outside of a few here and there taking my dad and watching him. When I did the big independent run, which was a full two years before it was a commitment to Ring of Honor, and after that, obviously, it would segue into AEW. What really happened and what I learned was at WWE I just felt like I was spoiled. I started right in front of 1000s and 1000s of people. The lights are down, the spotlight is on the ring, it’s WWE, and the place is going nuts. I felt like I perhaps took it for granted. Going to the independents, you did get the opportunity to do these meet and greets. That’s a big part of independent wrestling. To me, the match was almost secondary. I wanted to meet every fan. That’s why I started wearing the suit and tie everywhere I went. It became second nature to me. I wanted to meet them. I never felt like I fully crossed the aisle. I never felt like I really met all these fans over the years.”

Says he takes part of the blame for the WWE and AEW divide:

“I feel like that fan base, that divide that exists amongst all the different bubbles, if there was any negativity, well I can put some of the blame on my shoulders. The last shows I had done before making this WWE return, I’m taking little fun potshots and talking smack which is what wrestlers do. I think sometimes the fans that attach themselves to those statements forget that we are in the realm of entertainment, but I added to the tribalism myself, so I can’t necessarily get mad at it when I see it.”

(H/T and transcribed by WrestlingNews.Co)