As noted, WWE will be taping next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown tonight after the live episode wraps up from the Resch Center in Green Bay, WI.

Ahead of the taping for next week’s show, Fightful Select is reporting the following matches and segments are scheduled for the show:

* AJ Styles promo

* Holiday Havoc Match: Bianca Belair, Shotzi, Zelina Vega & Michin vs. DAMAGE CTRL

* NXT North American Title: Dragon Lee vs. Butch

* US Title Contender Tourney Semifinals: Kevin Owens vs. Carmelo Hayes

* US Title Contender Tourney Semifinals: Bobby Lashley vs. Santos Escobar

* AJ Styles vs. Solo Sikoa

Make sure to check back here tonight for complete WWE SmackDown spoilers for next week’s show.