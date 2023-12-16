WWE appears to be working on a new show or pre-show attraction at television shows.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX from the Resch Center in Green Bay, WI., two pre-show dark matches took place while “WWE Speed” was featured on the logos on the side of the ring.

The bouts saw NXT Superstar Nathan Frazer take on Bronson Reed from RAW in a very quick match that “Big” Bronson won. Free agent Cedric Alexander also took on NXT Superstar Axiom as well.

Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick were at ringside doing commentary during the bouts, which were filmed as if they will be broadcast, even though no specific plans have been announced yet.

Previously, WWE had NXT Superstars working pre-show matches ahead of RAW specifically for the Main Event taping.

(H/T: Fightful Select)